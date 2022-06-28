La Vista requests to make dog park permanent

The City of La Vista is hoping to make a dog park near the La Vista Public Library into a permanent community amenity.

The La Vista Dog Park opened last August on a temporary basis after the city reached an agreement with Metropolitan Community College, which jointly owns the land at 9110 Giles Road that houses its Sarpy County Center and the city’s library.

MCC approved an interlocal agreement with the city to allow the dog park on the property on a temporary basis through May 31. MCC’s Board of Governors is now expected to consider a request to make the park permanent.

Neil Runyon, a nearby resident who frequents the dog park, said he hopes the proposal is approved so residents can keep the dog park.

When it first opened, Runyon said MCC had concerns about it becoming a nuisance. He said people have been respectful of the park and the surrounding neighborhood.

“It is definitely getting used,” Runyon said. “People are doing a great job of cleaning up after their dogs and keeping good care of it.”

Parking hasn’t been a concern either, even with playground equipment and gazebo area that sit in Southwind Park, near the dog park. Many walk to the dog park, and the parking lot to the east of the building is almost always empty.

Runyon said a crowd can usually be found at the park around 6 to 7 p.m. or later in the summer or from about 4:30 to 6 p.m. on fall days.

One benefit of the La Vista Dog Park is its size, Runyon said. It’s more manageable than the park at Walnut Creek Recreation Area in Papillion, and the grass is kept trim and tidy. The large and small sides of the park are swapped so one side doesn’t get worn out.

“The city really has done a nice job of keeping this up,” Runyon said.

The park’s success was on full display Thursday, June 23, when the City of La Vista held a Yappy Hour community event that included a complimentary beverage from Jo on the Go and dog cookies from Long Dog Fat Cat. Residents socialized while about 50 dogs gathered in the park to sniff, chase and play with each other.

“Our dogs love coming out here,” Runyon said. “They know we leave the house to go for a walk and, if I take one way, they’re like we’re going to the dog park, end of story.”

