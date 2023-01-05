La Vista state senator elected speaker of Nebraska Legislature

Unlike the U.S. House of Representatives, which gridlocked on a second day of balloting Wednesday to elect its speaker, a La Vista state senator assumed the gavel of the Nebraska Legislature by acclamation.

State Sen. John Arch assumes leadership of the Unicameral under a new governor, with Jim Pillen sworn in Thursday to replace Pete Ricketts, although little is expected to change in the transition of power at the state level, as Ricketts both endorsed and contributed heavily to Pillen's campaign to defeat state Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue last fall.

Arch, a former hospital administrator, replaces former Lincoln Sen. Mike Hilgers, who was elected as the state's attorney general in November. Arch said his professional experience and past leadership of the Health and Human Services Committee shows he can manage complex relationships and processes.

He said senators need to emphasize their shared desire for positive outcomes for Nebraskans -- including quality education, equal justice under the law and good stewardship of the state’s tax dollars -- rather than focus on their differences.

“We have a starting point for healthy relationships if we don’t forget our agreement on the ultimate goals,” Arch said.

Arch leads an officially nonpartisan body made up of 31 other fellow registered Republicans along the 17 registered Democrats. On Wednesday, the opening day of the new legislative session, lawmakers put off a fight on a prominent partisan sticking point -- the use of secret ballots to elect committee chairs in contested races.

Proponents of secret ballots, which have been in place for 50 years, say it allows senators to choose the best person to lead a committee rather than kowtow to party leadership. Opponents say the secrecy diminishes the integrity of the selection process. Both sides seem to agree that fewer Democrats would be likely to chair committees in the GOP-dominated body if secret ballots are eliminated.

Nearly two dozen state senators have signed a pledge promising to end that practice moving forward. Arch said lawmakers determined it would be best to have that debate once, rather than bring the session to a crawl twice.

Senators adopted the rules of the last legislative session on Wednesday, allowing those to guide the proceedings until they consider and vote on permanent rules later this month. Arch set a goal to have permanent rules in place by Jan. 20.

Only three committee chairs faced competitive races. Glenvil Sen. Dave Murman received 32 votes, likely along party lines, to lead the Education Committee. Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist won a three-way race among fellow Republicans to chair the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee. Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman won the chair of the Rules Committee.

Erdman pointed out that an open vote likely wouldn't have changed the outcomes of the contested races this session, which was the lowest number of challenges since 2011, when just two races were decided by secret ballot. There have been as many as eight contested races in 2017, and 11 in 1995, according to legislative records.

“In the past, there have been people who have said ‘I’m voting for you’ and then changed their mind, and you never know who they were,” Erdman said.

The new chairs facing uncontested races were:

• Elmwood Sen. Robert Clements to the Appropriations Committee;

• Dunbar Sen. Julie Slama to the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee;

• Ralston Sen. Merv Riepe to the Business and Labor Committee;

• Albion Sen. Tom Briese to the Executive Board;

• Kearney Sen. John Lowe to the General Affairs Committee;

• Blair Sen. Ben Hansen to the Health and Human Services Committee;

• Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne to the Judiciary Committee;

• Omaha Sen. Mike McDonnell to the Nebraska Retirement Systems Committee; and

• Omaha Sen. Terrell McKinney to the Urban Affairs Committee.

Four committee chairs remained the same as last year:

• Hastings Sen. Steve Halloran to the Agriculture Committee;

• Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer to the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee;

• Brainard Sen. Bruce Bostelman to the Natural Resources Committee; and

• Elkhorn Sen. Lou Ann Linehan to the Revenue Committee.

Moving forward, the Nebraska Legislature faces a number of other battles beyond its own rules. Lawmakers will debate how to spend surplus money, and a fight is expected over abortion restrictions.

The partisan split of the body's 49 members looms large over the issue of abortion after a Republican-led effort to push a near total abortion ban fell two votes short last year of overcoming a filibuster, which requires 33 votes.

While it would seem that opponents of the ban retained enough seats to filibuster it again this session, some abortion-rights advocates say there’s no guarantee.

“I expect an abortion ban bill, and we will fight like hell, but Nebraskans should emotionally and strategically prepare for it to pass,” Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said in an interview with the Associated Press last month.

Among some of Pillen's priorities for the new session are cutting taxes and his push to change Nebraska’s school funding formula to a per-student basis — a move opponents say could cost the state's largest urban districts up to $270 million.

Ways to curb the state’s high property and income tax burdens are likely in the coming session, as Nebraska ended the fiscal year in mid-2022 with a nearly $1 billion cash reserve, and the latest forecast predicts a balance of $2.3 billion by the end of this fiscal year this summer.

While some lawmakers are calling for the surplus to be returned to taxpayers through tax relief, others have cautioned against dipping into the reserve, noting the end of federal pandemic funds coupled with inflation and a possible looming recession will mean a significant drop in tax revenue in the next two years.

The 90-day legislative session begins with bill introductions over its first 10 days, which is expected to wrap up Jan. 18. The session is tentatively scheduled to end June 9.