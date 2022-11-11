La Vista voters reject restaurant tax increase

By a 2-to-1 margin, La Vista voters rejected a 1% tax increase for local bars and eateries on the general election ballot.

The proposal would have increased the city’s restaurant and drinking places occupation tax from 1.5% to 2.5% of gross receipts from the sale of food and beverages. The measure was defeated 3,383 to 1,644, according to unofficial results.

“It was not unexpected, except maybe the margin of the vote,” Mayor Douglas Kindig said. “You know, it’s a tough time. We knew it when we proposed it.”

Kindig said the city did all it could to inform the public on the measure, with information disseminated by mail and online. A group of citizens, including Kindig and La Vista City Council members, used private funds to advocate for the increase.

The projected $700,000 in additional funds raised was earmarked for city operations, including new personnel to meet growing demands on services. Kindig said administrators would be reviewing the impact on the La Vista budget to determine plans.

Voters did approve a second ballot measure, which continues the city’s half-cent sales tax to fund street improvements. The tax has been in place since 1990, but was due to expire in 2025. The sales tax is extended for 30 years.

“I think it was just what the citizens wanted. They sent a very clear message.” Kindig said. “That is who we serve.”