La Vista voters to decide two tax measures in November

The La Vista City Council placed two measures on sales taxes on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

The first proposal is whether to continue the city’s half-cent sales tax to fund street improvements. The tax has been in place since 1990, but is due to “sunset” in 2025. The measure would extend the sales tax for 30 years.

According to city reports, more than $35 million in revenue for La Vista street projects has been raised over the years, shifting the burden from residents’ property taxes to shoppers from around the region who frequent area stores and use the roads.

The second proposal would increase the city’s Restaurant and Drinking Places Occupation Tax from 1.5% to 2.5%, which is projected to raise in excess of $700,000 annually.

The tax would apply to “cafes, bakeries, coffee shops, food trucks, caterers, as well as restaurants or drinking places in grocery or convenience stores, and it applies to both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.”

The rationale provided by the city is due to La Vista’s rapid growth, greater stress is being placed on city infrastructure. With nearly 90% of sales coming from visitors, it would again shift the cost burden of repairs and improvements from local citizens to visiting consumers.

Find more information, including answers to frequently asked questions from the City of La Vista, at cityoflavista.org/referendums.