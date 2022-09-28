La Vista welcomes FSC Edge's hundreds of employees with ribbon-cutting ceremony

FSC Edge held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to celebrate the grand opening of its 60,000-square-foot facility in La Vista.

FSC Edge was awarded a contract by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the Patent Data and Document Management program with a potential value of $1.4 billion over 10 years, according to a news release. FSC Edge is a subsidiary of Luminess Group, a French-based company.

La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig offered his welcome to the company, which already employs nearly 300 locals.

Employees of the company, headquartered at 13831 Chalco Valley Parkway, participated in a Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce ceremony and gathered together for a massive ribbon-cutting photo with a drone.

“In a year, we’ve become a team of well over 400 people with our Luminess partners as well,” FSC Edge President and CEO David Goodman said before the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We’ve got an amazing relationship with USPTO. They really love us. ... We’re kind of in the honeymoon phase, but that’s good, we’re in a good place with them. They’re very proud of us. They’re very excited about the work we’re doing.”

FSC Edge is excited to part of the community, Goodman said, and he thanked the City of La Vista for working quickly to get them the necessary permits to prop up the business.

The company spent more than $3 million on the facility, which Goodman described as “one of the best” in the greater Omaha metropolitan area. The company is continuing to hire, and it has a variety of production and technology positions available.