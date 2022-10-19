La Vista's Haunted Hollow offers haunted ride

Co-owner Mike McCormick tries to make La Vista’s Halloween destination Haunted Hollow better every year. Before each season, he finds something new to add to the collection of spooky scares offered at the haunted theme park.

This year, McCormick went big. He installed what he said is the Midwest’s first haunted carnival ride. The track and car machine rides through a haunted house filled with frightening animations.

“We’re passionate about making it bigger and better,” McCormick said. “You can actually be entertained and not just waiting in line.”

Beyond the haunted ride, entertainment includes tarot card readings, a barn maze, a Haunted House and more.

“As soon as you come into our place you are in a different zone, a different world,” McCormick said.

Business has been going great since the haunted house opened for the season Sept. 30, he said. Before that, a few sneak peaks were offered earlier in September.

McCormick said he and his wife, co-owner Jill McCormick, love the holiday. In fact, their first date was on Halloween in 1981. The weather’s great, he said, and seeing people happy and entertained makes it all worthwhile.

“This is the only business there is where screaming customers make you happy,” McCormick said.

Those interested in checking out Haunted Hollow can do so from 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

It’s recommended that attendees are 16 or older, McCormick said, though some younger children may be able to handle it. It all depends on the person, he said.

Tickets are $28 plus tax for all attractions except the Dark Ride, which is an additional $10.

For more information, visit hauntedhollowomaha.com.