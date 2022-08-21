La Vista's Reflection plaza fund named for former council member

A proposed reflection plaza on the La Vista City Hall campus took a large step forward with the creation of fund in honor of a former city council member.

The creation of the Mike Crawford Legacy Fund was announced at the Tuesday, Aug. 16, meeting of the La Vista City Council. The fund already has $20,000 for the project, said La Vista Community Foundation Executive Director Annisa Visty.

Crawford, who resigned in March for health concerns, participated in a ceremony and presented a framed artist’s rendering of the plaza along with a $1,000 check from the city for the legacy fund.

“It is one of Mike’s passions and initiatives,” Mayor Douglas Kindig said.

Crawford has been a champion of the project since it was first proposed over five years ago. The plaza will be quiet space near the city’s Blue Star Memorial, featuring fountains and benches in a grove of trees.

Visty said the concept arose from the city’s lack of a cemetery or other public space for citizens to pause and honor service members, public servants or other La Vista residents.

“The reflection plaza will be a place for people to gather and memorialize their loved ones,” she said.

Plans and a timeline for the plaza are ongoing, Kindig said, but the project has become a priority for the city and the foundation.

Crawford is a long-time resident, raising his four children in La Vista with his wife Kathy. He served as a member of the City Council for nearly 20 years.