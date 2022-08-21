 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LA VISTA

La Vista's Reflection plaza fund named for former council member

A proposed reflection plaza on the La Vista City Hall campus took a large step forward with the creation of fund in honor of a former city council member.

The creation of the Mike Crawford Legacy Fund was announced at the Tuesday, Aug. 16, meeting of the La Vista City Council. The fund already has $20,000 for the project, said La Vista Community Foundation Executive Director Annisa Visty.

Reflection plaza fund named for Crawford

Former La Vista City Council member Mike Crawford, right, addresses Mayor Doug Kindig, left, during a special presentation at the council’s Tuesday, Aug. 16, meeting while council member Ron Sheehan looks on.

Crawford, who resigned in March for health concerns, participated in a ceremony and presented a framed artist’s rendering of the plaza along with a $1,000 check from the city for the legacy fund.

“It is one of Mike’s passions and initiatives,” Mayor Douglas Kindig said.

Crawford has been a champion of the project since it was first proposed over five years ago. The plaza will be quiet space near the city’s Blue Star Memorial, featuring fountains and benches in a grove of trees.

Visty said the concept arose from the city’s lack of a cemetery or other public space for citizens to pause and honor service members, public servants or other La Vista residents.

“The reflection plaza will be a place for people to gather and memorialize their loved ones,” she said.

Reflection plaza fund named for Crawford

An artist's rendering of the proposed reflection plaza at the La Vista City Hall Campus.

Plans and a timeline for the plaza are ongoing, Kindig said, but the project has become a priority for the city and the foundation.

Crawford is a long-time resident, raising his four children in La Vista with his wife Kathy. He served as a member of the City Council for nearly 20 years.

