La Vista's Salute to Summer returns May 28

LA VISTA — Promising something new, the City of La Vista announced this year’s Salute to Summer will be “a one-day extravaganza” featuring a parade, music, beer gardens, games, a car show and a fireworks display on Saturday, May 28 at the La Vista City Hall campus.

A number of factors went into this fresh vision of the festival, said Mitch Beaumont, La Vista’s communication manager. The Thompson Creek Channel Rehabilitation project in the Central Park East leaves the area unavailable. Organizers were also impressed with the success of last August’s modified pandemic version of Salute.

“We have reimagined the whole event. We’ve taken the carnival away, but added tons of other things for the whole family that will go on for the whole day,” Beaumont said.

Expanding and upgrading the activities and games is “a way to get residents more involved” and provide community interaction, he said.

The Memorial Day weekend activities officially kick off on Thursday, May 26, with the annual Hometown Heroes event at the Blue Star Memorial on the city hall campus.

“It is an important program to get everybody in the right frame of mind,” Beaumont said.

To that end, there will be a Love Our Vets project at 3:30 p.m. that needs volunteers to assemble kits for homeless veterans containing toiletries and other necessities. Moving Veterans Forward, a program dedicated to helping veterans in Iowa and Nebraska find housing, will distribute the kits.

The Salute to Summer Parade will begin at a new time, at noon on Saturday. This year’s Grand Marshall is Larry Filbrandt, who was as a member of the La Vista Civil Service Commission for 37 years until his retirement in February.

The 2022 parade will also honor Sid and Linda Howard as the Military Family of the Year. Sid served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam conflict and as a La Vista volunteer firefighter. The Werner Enterprise’s Blue Brigade, a group of civic volunteers, has been named “Friends of La Vista.”

Those who will be participating in the parade may register online at www.cityoflavista.org/paraderegister. It is free except for political candidates, who pay a $200 fee. The deadline to enter is May 16.

In addition, the City is looking for residents to help judge the parade. There are no age restrictions. To enter, go to cityoflavista.org/FormCenter/La-Vista-Forms-3/Salute-to-Summer-Festival-Parade-Judges-102 and answer the questions “What do you love about Salute to Summer festival?” and “Why should your family be chosen to judge this year’s parade?”

The winners will watch the parade from the viewing stand, receive an invitation to the Mayor’s Brunch and complimentary festival T-shirts. The deadline to enter is also May 16.

2022 Schedule of Events

The 2022 parade starts at noon on Saturday, and follows the traditional route on Park View Boulevard from 87th Street to 75th Avenue. The viewing stand will be on the festival grounds at La Vista City Hall campus, 81st Street and Park View Boulevard.

Parade viewers will be able to enjoy beverages at the Mainstage Beer Garden, featuring quaffs from La Vista’s own Pint 9 Brewing Company. A bevy of food trucks will also be opening up, featuring favorites from the Fries Guys, Smokin J’s BBQ, Maria Bonita, Mr. Ice Cream, Top Pop’d , Kona Ice, and funnel cakes.

At 1:30 p.m., following the parade, the festival grounds will open. Members of the La Vista City council will be on hand to serve burgers at the Community Cookout.

The Kid’s Zone will feature carnival games, face painting, balloon animals, giant checkers, Jenga and Connect 4 contests, Hot Wheels racing and chalk art.

Wildlife Encounters, a Gretna animal conservancy program, will bring all manner of exotic creatures to campus for education and entertainment. Showtimes will be at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

For the slightly more mature festival goers, the Adventure Zone will feature a climbing wall, inflatable obstacle courses, bounce houses, mini golf, and“9-Square in the Air” (a take-off of the playground favorite Four Square),

The Challenge Zone for adventurous adults will feature Human Foosball (yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like), Foot Darts, Tug of War and an Egg Toss.

Other activities include a virtual reality games area and bubble performers. The area behind La Vista Keno will be dedicated to the Show & Shine Car Show and a second beer garden.

Bands start up at 3 p.m. with younger rockers from Omaha’s School of Rock, the Omaha Beat Brigade at 4:45 p.m., and Matt Cox & The Marauders at 6:30 p.m.

The night’s headliner is Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal at 8:15 p.m. While Lincolnite Hoyer was a featured performer on NBC’s The Voice in 2017, Soul Colossal had been touring and recording for a decade.

Americana music’s authoritative magazine “No Depression” said “if James Brown and Otis Redding had a love child, it would be Josh Hoyer. The Lincoln, Nebraska, soul shouter, and his band of merry soulsters, Soul Colossal, deliver a sound so big, so funky, so wring-the-sweat-out-of-you energetic that it reaches through the speakers and shakes you until you start moving to its groove.”

Hoyer will perform two sets, before and after the 9:30 p.m. fireworks show. Fireworks will be shot from Central Park Lake and can be viewed from the event site on the City Hall Campus.

Parking for this event will be available at

Harrison Street Baptist Church (8015 Harrison St.)

Bethany Funeral Home and vacant lot to the east (8201 Harrison St.)

ACCESSBank (7223 S. 84th St.)

Along Park View Boulevard

La Vista City Park Ballfields (7629 Josephine St.) with a shuttle bus pickup at 78th and Josephine streets. Buses will run continually for the duration of the event until after the final concert.

Event participants are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, though there will be some seating available. For additional information, go to cityoflavista.org/896/Salute-to-Summer-Festival-2022.

