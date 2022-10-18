Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Papillion installs new pastor

Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Papillion finally now has a new pastor.

The Rev. Curtis W. Brooks fills a void left when the Rev. Philip Houser took a call to Minnesota in May 2021. An installation service was held Sunday, Oct. 16, presided by the Rev. Richard Snow, Nebraska District president of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, and the Rev. Ken Hessel, Sarpy Circuit overseer from Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Springfield.

Brooks hails from Missouri. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in forestry from the University of Missouri, Columbia, and worked in that profession before being called to the ministry. He graduated from the LCMS seminary at Ft Wayne, Indiana, in 1995. He has served congregations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“I am a sinner, no different from those I serve," Brooks said. "I am above no one in the congregation in piety or righteousness of life. I strive to treat everyone with the grace and compassion that the Lord has shown to me. I ask for the prayers of my congregation (as I pray for them), and offer them the grace of Christ. I strive to be patient and compassionate and seek the Lord's strength and guidance, but also seek his forgiveness when I fail to do so. My prayer is that all I say and do is founded firmly on the Truth of His Word.”

Brooks enjoys reading, woodcarving, fishing, history, visiting historical sites and historical, miniature, and strategic gaming.

Lamb of God Lutheran Church is currently located in the lower floor of CHI Training Facility across the street from Midlands Hospital in Papillion. The church access is from the south of the building. Services are Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m. The church's website is lambofgodlcms.org.