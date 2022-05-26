Land for new school purchased

PAPILLION -- On Monday, May 23, the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education approved the purchase of more than 12 acres of land near 99th Street and West Lincoln Road for a new elementary school.

In an agreement with Granite Creek Development, LLC., PLCS will pay nearly $728,000 -- $60,000 an acre -- for the area. Granite Creek will include grading as a part of the deal.

Funds set aside from the $110 million school bond in 2018 will be used to buy the land. Of the $6 million allocated from the bond for land purchases, more than $4.2 million has been spent, with this project bringing the total to nearly $5 million used.

Student enrollment projections estimate 600 additional elementary school students will enroll in PLCS in the next five years, from more than 5,900 this school year to 6,600. Should the numbers hold Prairie Queen Elementary would dramatically exceed capacity, making this purchase an ideal location for a new school.

“The district stayed ahead of the growth fairly well, and we look good for the next five years other than the areas we are talking about tonight,” said Brett Richards, assistant superintendent for business services.

If built, it would be PLCS’ 17th elementary school. However, should projections change, the land can be sold.

“It is very difficult to be in an urgent situation, and hope that land will be available for you then,” Board Member Valerie Fisher said. “This just gives us some leeway and some ability to have something available should that need arise, based on the studies that we are seeing and what the anticipated growth is.”

Principals Jen Carson of La Vista Middle School, Tim Johnson of Papillion Middle School and Troy Juracek of Liberty Middle School presented a study to the board on the impact of one-to-one technology at the middle school level.

During the 2021-2022 schoolyear, all secondary schools furnished a laptop to each student that was used through all classes and at home.

The report showed increased interaction between students and teachers, greater feedback, less preparation time needed by educators and substantial reductions in printing and book costs. There were also intangible benefits, from lighter book bags to real-time lessons in formal writing and communication etiquette.

“We have kids that still put the whole email in the subject line, so we are working on that,” Carson said.

In other action, the board:

-- Approved a contract with Education Services Unit #3 to provide driver’s education for 2022-2023. ESU #3 provides the instructor, automobiles and all costs relating to maintenance, insurance, and behind‐the‐wheel training for driver education students. The curriculum consists of 20 hours of classroom and three to four hours of behind‐the‐wheel instruction. It will cost each student $350.

-- Superintendent Rikli recognized NSAA Journalism Champions Avery Delwiche (newspaper feature writing), Anthony Rubek (newspaper sports feature writing, broadcast public service announcement), Allison Plourde (photo/artistic illustration) and Jackson Vetterm (broadcast public service announcement) of Papillion La Vista High, along with Papillion La Vista South High School’s Selim Er (sports action photography).

-- Rikli also recognized Papillion La Vista South High’s track and field champions Caiden Frederick in discus throwing and Maria Kimpson in Pole Vault.

The PLCS Board of Education will next meet on Monday, June 13 at 6 p.m. at the PLCS Central Office, 420 So. Washington Street.

