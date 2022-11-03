 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Law enforcement searching for missing 21-year-old last seen in Papillion

Law enforcement is looking for a 21-year-old last seen in Papillion.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees Tiffany Harwood to call 911 or report her location immediately to the Papillion Police Department.

Tiffany Harwood is a 5-foot-1 white woman weighing about 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing zebra-print pajamas, black shoes and carrying a black backpack.

She is missing from a neighborhood northwest of 72nd Street and Cedardale Road.

Harwood has medical conditions that require medication and can become confused and disoriented, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The State Patrol issued an endangered missing person alert Thursday morning. The Papillion Police Department is searching for Harwood.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or immediately contact the Papillion Police Department at 402-740-3779.

