Leadership Nebraska selects Stursma

LINCOLN -- The Nebraska Chamber Foundation is pleased to announce that Mark Stursma of Papillion has been selected to participate in Leadership Nebraska Class XIV.

Stursma was hired in 2004 as the planning director for the City of Papillion, and was recently promoted to deputy administrator of Community Development. In this role, he oversees the Planning and Building Departments, facilitates policy preparation and conducts special projects for the city.

He started his career as a city planner in 1994, working for Region 6 Planning Commission in Marshalltown, Iowa. In 1996, he began working as a consulting city planner for Snyder & Associates in Ankeny, Iowa. In 1999, he moved to Omaha to work at RDG Planning & Design, and in 2003 he was hired by The Schemmer Associates, a civil engineering and architecture firm, to start and manage a new Planning Division within the company.

Stursma has a Master of Science in Negotiation and Conflict Resolution from Creighton Law School and a Bachelor of Science in community and regional planning, with an emphasis in urban design, from Iowa State University.

Leadership Nebraska was founded in 2006 to identify current and emerging leaders throughout the state, enhance their leadership skills and deepen their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing Nebraska.

Participants have been selected from across the state and possess varied backgrounds and diverse talents. All candidates have demonstrated an abiding interest in Nebraska and its future.

The nine-month program covers a broad range of key Nebraska issues, including economic development, workforce and education, agriculture and environment, health care, education, government and policy development.