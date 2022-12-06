 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leaving their mark, a stroke at a time: PLHS students paint mural at school

  • 0

Senior Laura Carnahan discusses a mural at Papillion La Vista High School on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. She's painted the letter "S" for the mural.

Hailey Shin spent part of Friday morning painting on the wall.

The senior is one of seven students painting a new mural in the hallway of Papillion La Vista High School that replaces a 20-year-old display that no longer fit the school.

“The point of the mural is to just represent our school better than the previous mural did,” Shin said.

Art teacher Shawn Blevins organized the project, and the students intend to finish their work before winter break. They work on the mural during art class or after school. The old mural had been painted by Monarch students as well.

The new mural features the word “MONARCHS” in Hollywood-style lettering in front of a dramatic sunset. Students painted the interior of the letters with vignettes representing recent graduates that show various aspect of student life, including academics, athletics and activities.

People are also reading…

Shin was working on the “H,” which depicts chemistry. She was working off a photo on her smartphone for reference.

“There’s obviously going to be some personal touches to it,” Shin said.

Senior Laura Carnahan painted the letter “S” for softball, which she said resonated with her because she played softball.

“Being able to paint a softball player and the ‘S’ meant a lot to me,” Carnahan said. “It gave us a chance to leave our mark on the school, like in a permanent sense.”

Also collaborating on the mural were Ash Darbro, Mia Alexander, Jaiden Gaylord, Holly Shin and Caroline Carrico.

When visitors get an opportunity to see the mural, Carnahan said they should expect to see the groups’ creative talents on display.

“It has meant a lot to all of us,” Carnahan said. “We’re all extremely proud of our hard work and dedication, and we hope that it reflects the ideas of our school and what our school is capable of.”

Students at Papillion La Vista High School work on a mural depicting various activities at the school. (Footage courtesy Papillion La Vista Community Schools.)
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert