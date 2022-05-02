Legendary Springfield Monitor editor inducted into journalist hall of fame

YORK -- Nina Meisinger, renowned editor of the Springfield Monitor, was posthumously inducted into the Marian Andersen Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame at an awards luncheon during the 2022 Nebraska Press Women Spring Conference Saturday, April 23, in York.

Meisinger, born in 1902, began her work life teaching in a one-room schoolhouse in Chillicothe, Missouri. She moved to Springfield in the early 1920s, married and had two children.

In 1940, when the local newspaper’s reporter walked off the job, Meisinger accepted a “temporary” job that became her life’s work. For 46 years, she was a reporter, ad salesperson and managing editor of the Springfield Monitor, and the staff member who made sure subscribers received their paper every week.

The publisher changed over the years, but Meisinger remained the editor. When the paper’s downtown headquarters was shut down in 1950, the office moved to her house. She had a desk in the corner of her dining room, where she spent three days a week gathering and writing the news, then shifted to selling ads and recordkeeping on Thursdays and Fridays. From social news, to reporting on fires and accidents, to writing about the local boys killed during World War II, whatever the news was, she printed it for the community.

Though Springfield children knew her as the “Cookie Lady”, who handed out fresh cookies to any kids who stopped by, everyone else knew her as “Mrs. Monitor.” Meisinger died in 1995.

The Springfield Memorial Library has a special display of artifacts, photos and articles from Meisinger’s archives to celebrate her induction.

With the addition of Meisinger, the Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame has 31 members. A display is located on the third floor of UNL’s Andersen Hall.

The hall of fame was established in 2011 by the NPW, with funding support by Harold and Marian Andersen, to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the organization as an affiliate of the National Federation of Press Women. The journalists are recognized for their talent, initiative, intelligence, stamina and for making a difference in their profession.