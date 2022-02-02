Legion awards PPD’s Goley as Officer of the Year

COLUMBUS -- On Saturday, Jan. 24, the Nebraska American Legion honored Papillion Police Lt. Christopher Goley as the 2021 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year at its mid-year conference.

American Legion Department of Nebraska Commander Dan Benes presented Goley with a certificate and plaque thanking him for his dedication to duty. Following selection as Nebraska’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, Goley’s name has been submitted for consideration as the National Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

In a press release, the Legion said Goley has been with the Papillion Police Department for 20 years.

“He has performed his demanding and, at times, dangerous duties in Papillion and surrounding areas. He has been instrumental in moving his department forward with the implementation of equipment training and educational programs that impact other officers and the safety of the community.

“In 2017, Officer Goley was able to save the life of a 17-year-old boy during a high-stress situation. He said that no matter what happens in his career, he knows that he saved at least one person. Their connection continued when he helped the boy graduate high school and venture to college.

“He also has been working with Trinity, a police service dog, for the last year and has proven how indispensable the role is to the department. He also has trained a second K-9 Unit for the department. He instructs a multitude of classes for department members and is known to step up to the plate whenever help is needed.

“In his spare time, Goley is a guest instructor at Creighton University for future paramedics, teaching them about real-life situations. He can also be found instructing at UNMC in emergency medicine training for resident physicians. He also serves on the advisory board for Nebraska Police Service Dogs.”

Goley, a military veteran, has received the Papillion Medal of Valor. He is credited with lifesaving twice: the youth suicide attempt described above and the Bellevue Sonic mass shooting, according to Papillion Post 32 Commander Ted Pafford.

Pafford also said Goley is the team leader of STacMed (Sarpy County Tactical Medic Team.) It deploys alongside Sarpy County’s SWAT team, providing Tactical Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) during critical, “hot” zone incidents. This specialized team has dual-trained law enforcement officers, firefighters and physicians to provide care during a crisis.

“It is my understanding this may be our Papillion American Legion Post 32’s first award winner,” Pafford said.

The Legion also selected James E. Liptrott of Omaha as 2021 Firefighter/EMS of the Year.

