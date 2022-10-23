Legislative candidates bring different perspectives, common policy interests

State Sen. John Arch wants more time.

Elected in 2018 to replace term-limited Sen. Jim Smith, Arch said the campaign is different this time around. His legislative work continues with meetings and interim studies. The complexities involved in policymaking are consuming, all while fighting for another term.

“The learning curve of a new senator is very steep,” Arch said. “If you really want to do a good job, you must apply yourself, and it probably is two, three years as you are learning policies and the people and the procedures and the processes and all of those things as part of the legislative experience.”

“I feel as though, for myself, that now I have experienced that learning curve. I understand the policies. I see how to be an effective senator. I have formulated my ideas as to how to make Nebraska a better place, and I would like to go back now for another four years. There is so much more work yet to be done,” Arch said.

Cori Villegas, a Democrat, is challenging the incumbent Republican state senator for the opportunity to start that learning curve and hit the ground running representing Legislative District 14 in the officially nonpartisan Legislature.

Arch encountered numerous crises during this past term in the Unicameral. To start, the former director of the Boys Town National Research Hospital and Clinics faced the pandemic and 2019's historic flooding.

As chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, Arch worked to create oversight and begin overhauling Nebraska’s youth rehabilitation and treatment centers after reports of staff shortages, inadequate programming, deteriorating buildings and the potential of sexual assault at state facilities.

Arch also headed the special investigative committee on the Eastern Service Area to inspect St. Francis Ministries, a Kansas-based nonprofit contracted to manage child welfare cases in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. Cost overruns and a failure to meet performance requirements by St. Francis led state officials to take control of management responsibilities in January.

Results of the investigation led Arch to examine how sourcing procedures throughout state government are flawed and have been for more than a decade, he said.

“The way we do procurement in our state needs to have a hard look,” Arch said. “What we saw was that we had a history of low bids; the vendor could not perform; we provided more money; the vendor still could not perform; and we cancelled the contract.”

This November, a procurement consultant will release a report exploring Nebraska’s processes compared with other states to recommend what best practices can be adopted. The St. Francis investigation also spurred an analysis of the state's child welfare system, beginning next year. Arch said creating policies to address those issues are among his top priorities.

Arch, who holds a master’s degree in clinical/counseling psychology from Western Conservative Baptist Seminary, said he continues work to improve services for developmentally disabled people. It is the same concern that prompted his opponent to challenge him for the seat.

Villegas worked as a behavioral technician in the Department of Severe Behavior at the University of Nebraska Medical Center Munroe-Meyers Institute. While Arch worked in the highest administrative levels of Boys Town and the Saint Joseph Center for Mental Health, Villegas was in the trenches of the institute’s aggression unit dealing with the most challenging patients.

She said while their concerns for the welfare of mentally and emotionally disabled people are similar, her experience on the ground gives her a different perspective.

“I wished there was more programs and treatment and activities and well-being for both social workers, caregivers and the client,” Villegas said. “There is only so much you can do at a hospital. There is only so much you can do at a day center. Let’s just go to the top -- to the government -- so I can push for what I really care about.”

A graduate of Creighton University, Villegas said she wants to create policy enhancing special education for disabled youth, particularly in the public school system. She said teachers and paraprofessionals need additional support, for both children and the educator’s well-being.

She said current policy does not focus enough on safety. As a therapist, she has received multiple injuries, including a concussion after being kicked in the face.

“You need to have someone who has seen what these caregivers go through,” she said.

Villegas said she will also focus on services for seniors, with an emphasis on rehabilitation, transportation and training to use the latest personal technology.

In addition to campaigning, Villegas works with her family at the ultra-popular Ono Pinay Kitchen. The Filipino-Hawaiian restaurant in Bellevue’s Olde Towne reflects her heritage and traditional recipes.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruling this summer that there's no federal constitutional right to abortion has upped the stakes for state legislative races across the country, including in Nebraska, as lawmakers are now free to adopt further restrictions on abortions.

Nebraska's Legislative District 14, which represents large sections of La Vista and Papillion, is part of that battle, with candidates differing on their approaches.

In April, Arch voted to end a filibuster by opponents of Legislative Bill 933, a so-called "trigger law" that would have effectively ended abortion in Nebraska once Roe v. Wade was overturned, which the Supreme Court did in its Dobbs decision last June.

LB 933 failed on a 31-15 vote, and an effort to call a special session after the Dobbs ruling fizzled. Arch said after the Unicameral adjourned for the session, he sat down with local physicians.

“The one thing I heard loud and clear was ‘be very, very careful’ of unintended consequences of any bill on this issue,” he said. “Medically necessary procedures for women -- ectopic pregnancies, emergencies, those types of things -- make sure those are protected.”

Arch said he was also warned to be mindful of any language that could damage a family’s ability to receive in vitro fertilization treatments.

“That being said, I am pro-life, and I would like to see fewer elective abortions performed in the State of Nebraska. I believe that that is life,” Arch said.

Arch told the Papillion Times he would consider making exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

“The language of these bills is going to be very, very important,” he said.

However, in surveys for Nebraska Right to Life and Nebraskans Embracing Life Action, Arch indicated he would not support any rape or incest exclusions.

Villegas has a clearer stance, writing to the Times that “reproductive rights are human rights. The government should not have control on what a person wants to do with their body.”

“Every citizen should be able to have options on what they want to do. In Nebraska, we must continue to push and fight for rights that people benefit from -- not restrict,” Villegas said. “I am Catholic. Even though it's been taught abortions are bad, it is also taught that we have free will and should treat our neighbors with love and respect. Never was I taught that I should force my beliefs on another person.

“Reproductive rights also fall under health care. Only doctors should be the ones who can give guidance on this topic. Nebraska should continue to have abortions, birth control and other reproductive services available. If there is a complete ban, we are putting people's lives at risk and forcing others to find unsafe and unregulated procedures/medicines. Nebraskans deserve appropriate health care services.”

Republicans had 11,660 registered voters in Legislative District 14 as of Oct. 1, according to the Secretary of State's Office. Democrats had 7,616, while 7,277 voters were registered nonpartisan and 563 are members of a third party.