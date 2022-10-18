LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bright future for Papillion and La Vista

Any person who thinks the last two years haven’t been challenging and difficult hasn’t been paying attention.
The pandemic and ugly national political situation in this country has been hard on everyone. It was a time of fear, and argument, and scarcity. But good things can sprout up from tough situations.
As the pandemic passes and the national temperature goes down, we have a chance to make good choices that can ensure a brighter future here in Papillion and La Vista.
My name is Elizabeth Butler, and I am running for a seat on the Papillion-La Vista Community Schools board because children are that brighter future. They deserve people willing to do the work to deliver that brighter future. Last year, I asked myself what I can do, right here locally, to do the most for our community and children. It starts with education.
People are also reading…
I’ve been a proud and happy Papillion resident for nearly 15 years. It’s almost impossible not to love living in this community. My husband Jim and I are thrilled to be raising our two sons here. If elected to the Papillion La Vista school board, those are the sensibilities that will instruct my decisions: my instincts as a mother, and my pride in this community.
This is work that I know how to do. I’ve worked in government my entire career, with a track record of providing clarity, transparency, and action for the public.
If you vote for me in November, you’ll be getting a servant leader committed to helping teachers and parents deliver the promise of education. You’ll be getting a professional capable of delivering efficient and clear government. You’ll be getting a thoughtful financial steward, who can deliver tax savings. Those are the skills I’ll apply to this role.
There’s a brighter future ahead for Papillion and La Vista. Through hard work, transparency, and thoughtful cooperation, we can deliver that brighter future for our children.
Elizabeth Butler
Candidate, Papillion La Vista School Board