Letter to the Editor: Save the Monarch, namesake of Papillion

Save the Monarch

How heartbreaking to hear the news that the Monarch butterfly has been placed on the Endangered Species list.

The name of our city, Papillion, means butterfly in French. The milkweed plant is the only plant the Monarch needs for survival. The milkweed provides all the nourishment the Monarch needs from egg to adult and throughout the butterfly’s life. It would be great if all the citizens of Papillion would take up the cause of the Monarch butterfly and plant milkweed.

Even if you have only the smallest patch of land. Plant milkweed. Perhaps this catchphrase will move us all to action: "If you plant it, they will come."

For inspiration, you could visit the Butterfly Garden at Veterans Park. The tagline of the Butterfly Garden is, "It is an oasis for bees and butterflies." Sadly, only a few Monarchs have made their way to the Butterfly Garden this year.

Unless we do something about the Monarchs, very soon our city’s name will lose its meaning, and we will lose the beauty of the Monarch forever.

"Happiness is a butterfly which, when pursued, is always just beyond your grasp, but if you sit down quietly it may alight upon you." —Nathanial Hawthorne

Joyce Stranglen, Karla Rupiper, Nancy Zaraya, Peggy Montgomery & Mary Jochim

Butterfly Garden at Veterans Park Committee members