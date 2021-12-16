Letter to the Editor: The human spirit lives

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, I dropped my billfold in the parking lot of the Papillion US Post Office. After realizing I had lost the billfold 30 minutes later, I returned to the Post Office and found that the

billfold, with all contents intact, had been turned-in to the postal clerk. My most sincere thanks and deepest appreciation go to the person who returned the billfold and to the postal employees who made sure I got it back. In today's unhinged and disrespectful world, I'm relieved and proud to know there are still honorable people who do the right thing!