Letter to the Editor: The human spirit lives

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, I dropped my billfold in the parking lot of the Papillion US Post Office. After realizing I had lost the billfold 30 minutes later, I returned to the Post Office and found that the 

billfold, with all contents intact, had been turned-in to the postal clerk. My most sincere thanks and deepest appreciation go to the person who returned the billfold and to the postal employees who made sure I got it back. In today's unhinged and disrespectful world, I'm relieved and proud to know there are still honorable people who do the right thing!

Tom Vitamvas

Colonel, USAF, Retired

Papillion

