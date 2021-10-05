 Skip to main content
Library mural dedicated to Abby Whitford
Library mural dedicated to Abby Whitford

Papillion’s Sump Memorial Library recently opened a new Play-And-Learn Center for preschoolers, complete with a 360-degree memorial wall mural.

Youth Services Manager Kelly Warehime said that during the pandemic, an underutilized area of the library was transformed into a space where young readers can work on their gross and fine motors skills. The center features STEM science play kits, a pull-up bar with mirror, toy kitchen, soft-play cubes, a puppet-show stage and a reading cube a child can escape to with their book.

Ken and Eleanor Stahl donated the Play-And-Learn Center.

The mural, with a colorful jungle motif, was dedicated in September in memory of Abby Whitford. Abby lost her life in a traffic incident in the summer of 2019. Painted by Rachel Buckwalter, a library aide, the mural features 10 dragonflies — one for each year of Abby’s life. They were her favorite.

The mural was donated by Uline Shipping Supply friends and co-workers.

