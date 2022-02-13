 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local area wrestlers qualify for NSAA state tournament

Several local wrestlers qualified for the NSAA state tournament which begins on Feb. 17.

Papillion La Vista High School has 10 state qualifiers: Tyler Durden, Jacob Campbell, Dominic Martinez, Cal Price, Cash Nirooman-Rad, Nick Hamilton, Jayson Bottorff, Coleton Haggin, Hunter Floral and Jace Wheeler.

Papillion La Vista South High School has nine state qualifiers: Austin Brakenhoff, Cam Ralston, Cam Gable, Jason Rivera, Brody Wilson, Trace Marco, Cannon O'Connor, Carson Brachtel and Aaron Thieman. 

Platteview High School has two state qualifiers: Nick Horst and Elliot Steinhoff.  The PHS girls wrestling team has three sate qualifiers: Leilou Guerrero, Kaitlyn Jeffery and Phoenix Jensen. 

