Local reader completes 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge

PAPILLION -- Local reader Elias Clavette has completed the Papillion Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge.

He will receive 10 free books, a T-shirt and a certificate for his accomplishment.

Clavette is 4 years old and will attend G. Stanley Hall Elementary in the fall. His favorite books include stories about hamsters.

Kelly Warehime, youth services manager at the library, launched 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten last year. The nationwide program encourages caregivers to read with children before they start school, increasing the chance of scholastic success. It is funded by the Papillion Library Foundation.