Local reader completes 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge

Local reader Ambrose Loew has completed the Papillion Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge.
He will receive 10 free books, a T-shirt and a certificate for his accomplishment.
Ambrose is four years old and is homeschooled. His favorite books include Splat the Cat, Thomas the Train, and Curious George.
Kelly Warehime, youth services manager at the library, launched 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten last year. The nationwide program encourages caregivers to read with children before they start school, increasing the chance of scholastic success. It is funded by the Papillion Library Foundation.