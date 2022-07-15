 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local reader completes 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge

072022-pt-news-1000-reader

Owen Van Slyke 

 COURTESY PAPILLION LIBRARY

Local reader Owen Van Slyke has completed the Papillion Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge.

He will receive 10 free books, a T-shirt and a certificate for his accomplishment.

Collyer is 5 years old and will attend Trumble Park Elementary. His favorite books include "Captain Snout and the Super Power Questions" and "Mighty Construction Site."

Kelly Warehime, youth services manager at the library, launched 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten last year. The nationwide program encourages caregivers to read with children before they start school, increasing the chance of scholastic success. It is funded by the Papillion Library Foundation.

