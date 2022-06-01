Local reader completes 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge

PAPILLION — Local reader Patrick Collyer has completed the Papillion Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge.

He will receive 10 free books, a T-shirt and a certificate for his accomplishment.

Collyer is 2 years old and the Stride Autism Center in Omaha. His favorite books include the Dick and Jane series.

Kelly Warehime, youth services manager at the library, launched 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten last year. The nationwide program encourages caregivers to read with children before they start school, increasing the chance of scholastic success. It is funded by the Papillion Library Foundation.