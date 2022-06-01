 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local reader completes 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge

  • 0
Local reader completes 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge-p1

Patrick Collyer

PAPILLION — Local reader Patrick Collyer has completed the Papillion Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge.

He will receive 10 free books, a T-shirt and a certificate for his accomplishment.

Collyer is 2 years old and the Stride Autism Center in Omaha. His favorite books include the Dick and Jane series.

Kelly Warehime, youth services manager at the library, launched 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten last year. The nationwide program encourages caregivers to read with children before they start school, increasing the chance of scholastic success. It is funded by the Papillion Library Foundation.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Land for new school purchased

Land for new school purchased

PAPILLION — On Monday, May 23, the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education approved the purchase of more than 12 acres of land…

Leadership Nebraska selects Stursma

Leadership Nebraska selects Stursma

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Chamber Foundation is pleased to announce that Mark Stursma of Papillion has been selected to participate in Leadership…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert