Local reader hits 1,000 books
Local reader hits 1,000 books - p1

Zellyka Peralta.

 Adam Branting

Zellyka Peralta has completed the Papillion Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge. She will receive 10 free books, a T-shirt and a certificate for her accomplishment.

Peralta is 3 years old and will attend Rumsey Station Elementary. Peralta’s favorites include Unicorn books and Minnie Mouse.

Kelly Warehime, youth services manager at the library, launched 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten in February. The nationwide program encourages caregivers to read with children before they start school, increasing the chance of scholastic success. It is funded by the Papillion Library Foundation.

