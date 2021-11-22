Local reader hits 1,000 books

Will Moses has completed the Papillion Public Library’s “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” challenge. He will receive 10 free books, a T-shirt, and certificate for his accomplishment.
Moses, 2, will attend Bell Elementary. His favorite books include “Does a Kangaroo Have a Mother Too?” by Eric Carle, and “Pete the Cat and His Four Groovy Buttons” by James Dean.
Kelly Warehime, youth services manager at the library, launched “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” in February. The nationwide program encourages caregivers to read with children before they start school, increasing the chance of scholastic success. It is funded by the Papillion Library Foundation.