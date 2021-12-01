Local students read 1,000 books

It is no mystery that the Riddle brothers, Graham and Caleb, are voracious readers. Both boys have completed the Papillion Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge. Each will receive 10 free books, a T-shirt and certificate for their accomplishments.

Graham, 5, and Caleb, 3, are both homeschooled. Graham’s favorite books include “Bilal Cooks Daal” by Aisha Saeed, “Piggie & Elephant” books by Mo Wilems and “Fly Guy” by Tedd Arnold. Caleb, 3, is a fan of “every book in this whole wide world.”

Kelly Warehime, youth services manager at the library, launched 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten in February. The nationwide program encourages caregivers to read with children before they start school, increasing the chance of scholastic success. It is funded by the Papillion Library Foundation.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.