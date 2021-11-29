 Skip to main content
Making Spirits Bright kicks off holiday season in downtown Springfield
It was a heartwarming sight along Main Street in Springfield on Monday night.

The city's annual tree lighting festivities were especially touching as many residents joined together in song.

Making Spirits Bright, a Springfield holiday tradition, was held Monday, Nov. 22 in downtown Springfield.

The Springfield Youth Athletic Association kicked off the festivities with a soup supper and the Springfield Business Association sponsored activities like photos with elves and letters to Santa.

At 7 p.m., the Parade of Lights made its way down Main Street. The annual tree lighting ceremony followed a few festive Christmas carols.

Hot chocolate was served alongside freshly baked cookies and attendees had the opportunity to roast s'mores on open fires.

This was Springfield's second year for the tree lighting and second year for the parade.

