Man cited for concealed gun at PLCS board meeting

PAPILLION -- A 42-year-old Papillion man was detained and cited for carrying a concealed weapon into Monday night’s Papillion La Vista Board of Education meeting.

Papillion Police Chief Chris Whitted said Tuesday that two citations were issued and the man was released. The investigation is active and has been referred to the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office. The incident took place following the adjournment of the board’s bi-weekly meeting.

Whitted said a Papillion Police officer who was at the meeting suspected the man might be armed. Upon investigation, it was concluded the man did have a loaded weapon as well as a concealed carry weapons permit.

However, it is unlawful carry any weapon into a government meeting, including school boards. Additionally, the man failed to disclose to the officer that he had a weapon, which is also against state statute.

In an e-mail to PLCS parents and staff, district communications director Annette Eyeman thanked the police department for their actions.