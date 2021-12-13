Man dies after being hit by car near Springfield

A man died from injuries suffered in a car vs. pedestrian crash on Sunday, Dec. 12, near Springfield.

At 12:46 a.m., the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, along with Springfield Fire and Rescue, responded to the incident near 132nd Street and Main Street near Springfield, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two 18-year-old men and a 19-year-old man were in a Ford pickup on Main Street, east of 132nd Street when, at some point, the 19-year-old exited the vehicle and was struck by the pickup.

Springfield Fire and Rescue, Papillion Fire and Rescue and AirMethods LifeNet medical helicopter responded to the scene to provide medical treatment to the 19-year-old. However, he died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

This case is still under investigation by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. No further details or names of those involved will be released at this time, due to the infancy of the investigation, the agency said.