“Mask Optional” extended to PLCS middle schools

PAPILLION -- As planned, middle schools in the Papillion La Vista Community School district will join high schools as “mask optional” areas, starting Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The PLCS Board of Education approved the new unmasking plan in October with a 5-to-1 vote. Board members received a schoolwide health update at its Monday, Nov. 8 meeting. All of the board’s business had been concluded before an armed man was detained by Papillion Police (see related story.)

While COVID-19 positive cases in the region are moving up, the uptick in PLCS is primarily within kindergarten to sixth grade, moving from 10 to 25 in week 13.

The numbers of cases in the district’s two high schools, where masks have been optional for two weeks, have held steady at around five cases for six weeks. Middle schools have had the smallest number of COVID-19 infections throughout the fall semester, around two cases for seven weeks. Both middle and high schools report six positive cases in week 13.

In a presentation to the board, PLCS Communications Director Annette Eyeman said one of the statistics the district monitors is absences, which normally averages in the 300 to 350 range or 3% of the student population.