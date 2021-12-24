Mayor Black to appoint Kleffner as public works director

PAPILLION -- Mayor David Black intends to appoint Mike Kleffner as the City of Papillion’s next public works director during the Jan. 4 Papillion City Council meeting.

Kleffner has more than 20 years of experience in the engineering and construction industry. He previously was a principal and project engineer for Nexus Alliance N.A. Additionally, he has served as a construction engineer for the City of Omaha, an urban engineer for the Nebraska Department of Transportation, project engineer for Olsson Associates and field engineer for the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

His relevant experience includes administering budgets and capital improvement plans, construction inspection, wastewater system design, roadway design, S.I.D. development and trail design.

Kleffner currently serves as the Planning Commission Chair for the City of Wahoo. He has a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and physics from Chadron State College and a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“I’m proud to appoint Mike to the role of public works director,” Mayor David Black said in a press release. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and a variety of experience with him to our Public Works Department that will be invaluable as Papillion continues to grow.”

