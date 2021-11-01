Mayors provide updates at 2021 Mayor's Forum

Olde Towne redevelopment is also a center of focus, with about $50 million of development getting underway, said Hike.

Gretna has also seen explosive growth, said Mayor Mike Evans.

Major projects include the Hillcrest senior living facility, a multi-million dollar project on the former Kush mansion property, and the Gretna Crossing Park, which includes an aquatics and recreation center.

New businesses are opening in Gretna every day, with a Fareway being built on the Highway 6/31 corridor and recent openings of Ditch Witch and Hyvee Fast & Fresh. More than 1,300 residential lots are currently being developed.

A "fantastic school district" and Gretna's I-80 access to both the Omaha and Lincoln markets are a huge draw, Evans said.

The city has numerous growth opportunities, along both the Highway 370 and Highway 6/31 corridors, and the future I-80 interchange. Plans to complete a corridor study are underway. The study is expected to take a look at the gateway corridor from Interstate 80 to the up and coming Gretna Crossing Park.

"We're not just one big metro -- each community has it's own personality," Evans said.

Though each unique, the mayors work together on various projects.