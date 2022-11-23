Mayors share progress over past year in Sarpy County

Sarpy County’s five municipalities are going into 2023 on strong footing, along with two counterparts in Douglas and Cass Counties.

The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce & Community invited the mayors of Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Gretna and Springfield, along with those of Ralston and Plattsmouth, to provide a big picture overview of their communities during a mayors forum at Bellevue’s Lied Activity Center in the days leading up to the general election.

The mayors shared details about growth in their communities, as well as where investments will be targeted in the future. They also expressed how the success of their neighbors contribute to their residents’ well-being, as Sarpy County’s communities — along with Ralston, across Harrison Street from La Vista, and Plattsmouth, across the Platte River from Bellevue, are interconnected as part of the greater Omaha metropolitan area.

“It’s really an amazing opportunity to have seven of our metro area leaders here today to talk about all the exciting things that are happening in our community,” Michelle Andahl, president and CEO of Bellevue’s chamber, said at the Oct. 27 event. “As Sarpy County and the wider metro area continue to grow, these mayors have been very busy leading change in their cities.”

Here’s a look at what’s been happening in recent months in those seven cities:

Papillion

Papillion Mayor David Black regularly refers to a photo of his community’s roots as an 1870s railroad town.

“If we ever lose this picture, we’ve lost the soul of Papillion,” Mayor David Black said. “As we grow to our full growth, we’re not going to lose this perspective.”

A lot of dirt is moving along Highway 370, and farmland is increasingly rare in Papillion, Black said. A lot of projects are also happening along the Interstate 80 corridor.

Black put the spotlight on two unique projects. The Bungalows on the Lake at 132nd Street and Lincoln Road seeks to address the “missing middle” for affordable housing. The 50-acre, 650-unit project features small buildings with exterior doors without common hallways.

“Technically, it’s an apartment complex,” Black said. “But there is no parking lot. Actually, it is built as a neighborhood.”

The Tower District on the old Trumble farm at 84th Street and Highway 370 is attempting to blend “old Papillion” and “new Papillion” into a mixed-use neighborhood. No announcements about tenants have been made yet, but buildings are expected to go up in the spring.

“It is going to create its own little downtown district,” Black said.

Papillion now has four recreational lakes through the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resource District, in addition to a couple ponds in the community. Each is stocked with fish by the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, Black said.

“You can do serious fishing in Papillion,” Black said. “There is a wide, wide variety of fish, and it’s becoming a tourism component.”

The Omaha Public Power District is adding a power peaking station — which runs in periods of high demand — near 168th Street and Platteview Road, along the growth corridor and data center projects.

Papillion has also given land and funds to host the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial, a $5.1 million project going in adjacent to the SumTur Amphitheater south of Papillion La Vista South High School.

La Vista

La Vista is 62 years old and is the state’s youngest first class city.

Two transformative projects that have been underway aim to solidify La Vista’s identity as it continues to mature from the Nines — starter homes in the ‘50s that cost $9,999 with monthly payments of $99, which eventually became a village.

“I’ve highlighted these two projects for actually quite a while,” La Vista Mayor Douglas Kindig said. “Development takes some time.”

La Vista City Centre along 84th Street will become a destination and serves the role of a downtown district, which La Vista doesn’t have on its own. The city invested in infrastructure, parking and a marquee park.

The Astro Theater music venue will seat about 2,300 inside and up to 5,000 people outside and will pull in restaurants, bars and other entertainment venues. The first concert is anticipated in July or August.

“Things are starting to become a reality,” Kindig said. “We fully expect at least seven new restaurants that have announced now, so we’re really excited about what this is going to do for the heart of our city.”

The other major project is the Nebraska Multisports Complex, 12 all-season turf fields with lighting. Play has finally started on the fields after about six years of efforts.

“Everyone that knows me knows that I’m not a patient individual, but six years in the development world is actually a pretty short period of time,” Kindig said. “Now to be able to see kids and families out there is really exciting.”

The next phase will be a year-round field house, Kindig said.

“We all know there is a shortage for youth and adult athletics,” he said. “We think that this will fill a need.”

Smash Park — what Kindig described as a “Dave and Busters on steroids” — is coming to La Vista’s Southport area specifically because of the sports complex.

“We think that we have three more hotels coming out to that area,” Kindig said.

Because La Vista’s landlocked, redevelopment has become a priority as the city grows from 18,000 to a projected 36,000 at full annexation. Identity is also important for La Vista, so passers-by can identify the community from Ralston, Papillion and other communities.

“Between the Astro music venue and the sports complex, we expect a half million visitors to our city,” Kindig said. “That’s got a huge impact on our city.”

Bringing in hotels, restaurants and other businesses, Kindig said those revenues can help offset property taxes. La Vista voters did reject an increase to the city’s restaurant tax, which Kindig said brings in an extra 90 cents for every dime paid by La Vista taxpayers.

Springfield

Springfield is still a small town, but growth remains steady.

“We’re a small town with a big heart,” Springfield Mayor Robert Roseland said.

The community of about 1,500 people also counts Meta, the company that operates Facebook, among its residences, with the company’s facility on the southwest corner of Highway 50 and Capehart Road.

The city has annexed the first and second phase of Meta’s data center project, with the first annexation in 2021 doubling Springfield’s size.

Commercial development at the southwest corner of Highway 50 and Platteview Road has brought U.S. AutoForce and Midland Garage Door, Roseland said. Two more light industrial warehouse spots and four business highway frontage lots are available for development.

Roseland said downtown Springfield has investment in a number of small business. Sweet Rice Thai Food — the lime green food truck seen across town — will move into the spot formerly occupied by the Wicked Hen Farmhouse.

“We’re really excited to have them there,” Roseland said.

The site of the old feedlot along South First Street has become a light industrial area with woodworking, fire suppression, auto repair and cybersecurity businesses.

Roseland called the new Springfield Elementary the community’s new “prized possession” complete with touchscreen monitors that replace or supplement marker boards courtesy of a donation by Meta.

“They have been a wonderful partner with our schools,” Roseland said.

Springfield has also made improvements, with additional upgrades planned, at City and Buffalo Parks. Roseland said the city is also planning a pavilion, picnic tables and benches at the downtown park, as well as memorials for veterans and volunteer firefighters.

Roseland praised the efforts of the Springfield Business Association, which created a new brochure and app, along with monthly networking and other community events. The Springfield Community Foundation is also undergoing a strategic planning process.

Gretna

The Griffins are coming.

Gretna East High School will open next year, marking the growth that continues rapidly along Sarpy County’s western frontier.

Gretna Mayor Mike Evans said that growth in the city’s core is being guided by the Gretna Crossing Corridor Plan, approved earlier this year.

“As our community grows, we’re suppose to be somewhere between 50,000 and 60,000 in 20 years, so we said, ‘What is our community is going to look like then?’” Evans said. “We need to plan ahead instead of try to react to what is happening.”

The cornerstone of that plan is the new $60 million municipal park that will include an indoor-outdoor water park with large slides, along with baseball, softball and soccer fields, a dog park and a recreation center and competition pool.

Evans also noted the 17-acre lake being built for $7.5 million by the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resource District near 204th Street and Schram Road, which sits on 65 acres of park land, which will add another natural amenity to the city.

The Gretna community enjoys two large amenities that draw visitors.

Vala’s Pumpkin Patch is among the largest tourist attractions in the metro area, with between 600,000 and 700,000 visitors, Evans said.

“It’s family-based, so we really enjoy having them out there,” he said.

Evans also pointed to the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall on the southern edge of Gretna, which brings a couple million visitors to Sarpy County each year.

The city itself has grown, with its jurisdiction stretching past Vala’s to Interstate 80, running north-south from the Cracker Barrel down to the outlet mall.

“Gretna was 5,000 people just over a year ago. Now we’re close to 9,400,” Evans said. “Everything north and around our area are still (sanitary and improvement districts), so they’re not counted in our community but there’s a lot of people out there. I think our school district has 30,000 people in their district.”

Gretna’s seen its lane miles of paved roadway nearly double, from 88 lane miles last year to 156. But Evans said it’s also had 158 new businesses open in the area to employ people.

“It’s a really active area,” Evans said. “There’s developments going every which-way you see.”

Evans said quality of life is the main attractor for Gretna.

“We’re known for our location between Omaha and Lincoln, our fantastic schools and really a community-based area,” Evans said.

A new $90 million investment in Hillcrest Highlands will add to existing senior residences.

Evans also highlighted the new Gretna Fire Museum, a privately funded project that adds to the community’s downtown area. The state’s largest Hy-Vee is underway along Highway 370.

“We’re excited to see more shopping in Gretna,” Evans said.

Bellevue

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said the city has purchased ground for about $4 million along Highway 34 and Highway 75 interchange.

Along with a $20 million investment from the state, the land will go toward a $200 million office campus project expected to attract 500 high-paying information technology jobs.

Additional specifics of the NC3 project, which is expected to build out on 13 acres initially with the ability to expand to 60 acres, haven’t been made public yet, although Hike has teased the project as a game changer for the community.

NC3 is an apparent reference to “nuclear command, control and communications” that are part of U.S. Strategic Command’s operations at Offutt Air Force Base. The project has been described as a national defense innovation and research hub.

“That’s going to kick off that interchange development down there with all the auxiliary buildings around it,” Hike said. “We’re looking forward to some sort of groundbreaking, probably by July of next year by the time all the government paperwork gets signed.”

The city plans to bring sewer lines to the Highway 34 corridor in 2024 followed by water infrastructure in 2025.

The Bell Vue Downs racetrack and casino remains planned for the area near Offutt as well, and Hike included the project among campaign pledges he made in a mailer to voters. The project has a study pending with state gaming officials.

“We’re looking potentially next year, probably about this time, where we can make some announcements about that, I hope,” Hike said. “We’re also going to marry that with a regional water park.”

The city is in discussions with a national company to bring a $60 million indoor-outdoor water park facility with a retracting roof, Hike said.

“That could make a very good entertainment-type regional area when you start combining those things in the same area, so really excited about that,” Hike said.

Hike said the city has been looking at revamping its branding. It has launched a new logo with the slogan “We Influence The World!” featured on banners on Mission Avenue and throughout the city at various intersections.

“We think it does a good job of representing Bellevue’s strong, pro-active and patriotic spirit as well as our community’s worldwide influence thanks in part to Offutt Air Force Base, (U.S. Strategic Command), multiple defense contractors, Bellevue University, Bellevue Medical Center and first-class public schools,” Hike said. “You can also reverse that. Bellevue, we are influenced by the world.”

Bellevue isn’t one homogenous community, and Hike said the city is working to brand each of the areas of town. For example, Olde Towne has been dubbed the Frontier District. Hike said the area along Bellevue Boulevard would become the Boulevard District.

“We’re just trying to identify Bellevue and give us a good brand and a new look and something to identify with,” Hike said.

Kicking off the Frontier District is a $17 million development. The Bridge Flats will brings 18,000 square feet of retail with 53 luxury apartments. The city will also conduct a streetscaping project and infrastructure upgrades along Mission Avenue.

Hike noted that Gretna Mayor Mike Evans is actually the commercial real estate broker representing the developer. Separately, Hike noted how much he enjoys working with the other Sarpy County mayors.

“We have a great relationship and I love working with them,” Hike said.

The city has updated its parks plan, including $30 million in planned improvements over the next decade at American Heroes Park along the Missouri River. Hike suggested that Bellevue has too many parks — “probably twice as many as any other city our size,” he said.

“We really need to figure out how to handle that,” Hike said. “We’re really kind of a mowing company when it comes to that.”

Bellevue is moving its municipal library into a building the city purchased. Hike said it was an “investment property” that will “pretty much pay for itself over the period of several years.” That move is expected to begin in the spring.

“It’s almost like getting a free library when it’s all said and done,” Hike said.

Bellevue also has a project coming into a 20-acre site at Fort Crook and Cornhusker Roads that reflects a $50 million investment with nine commercial pad sites projected.

Housing starts are booming with more than 1,200 residential lots platted, Hike said. One of those projects — Redwood’s 131 units south of 25th Street and Chandler Road behind DJ’s Dugout — is a different concept, Hike said.

“They rent out that whole subdivision,” he said. “All those houses are rented, but they are single-family homes. They own about 40,000 homes in the United States.”

Ralston

Ralston has seen growth in its Hinge project, connecting the growth along 72nd Street from the municipal arena to the city’s downtown area.

“The Hinge plan proposed redevelopment in the industrial area that’s a barrier between 72nd Street and our Main Street,” Ralston Mayor Donald Groesser said.

A city parking lot has become 32 housing units, which has boosted confidence in the Hinge project. More than 200 housing are intended as part of the Hinge Flats.

The former granary has become a business incubator, and an outdoor community space — called Granary Green — now hosts concerts, parties, yoga and other activities.

“It’s been quite popular,” Groesser said. “When the green isn’t hosting a paid event, the area functions as a city park. Our unique partnership is paying big dividends by attracting new people to Ralston.”

Groesser said Hillcrest Landing has a $50 million residential redevelopment planned, and Ralston is looking at developing a creative district near its entryway at 72nd and Main Streets, an expansion of Burlington Street and plan for revitalization of the downtown.

The city is looking to recycle the letters from the Ralston Arena signage, after it was renamed the Liberty First Credit Union Arena as part of a $1.8 million naming rights agreement.

“We put a call out to all the artists in the area to use the word ‘Ralston’ to create a public works sculpture,” Groesser said.

Plattsmouth

Plattsmouth had a lot of water in 2019.

“At one point, it was 24 feet in 24 hours the Missouri and Platte went up that affected us,” Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert said, noting that the wastewater plant was inundated. “We knew we needed to do something else.”

The city is now building a new wastewater plant — worth $70 million for a community of 6,500 people — about a mile south of Highway 66 in the Highway 75 corridor in a city-owned industrial park. That site was selected to serve the community for decades to come.

“With the river, Plattsmouth can only grow west basically, so we put it on the west side,” Lambert said. “We felt that was a good place for our wastewater plant.”

The industrial park also is seeing a $15 million to $20 million investment by manufacturer Vireo Systems, with about 60 employees so far out of a planned 150 employees on a campus.

“That was a big day for Plattsmouth when we broke ground,” Lambert said.

With the current workforce, Lambert said he wants companies to bring 20 to 50 jobs to the community, which can grow into the hundreds over time. Employers coming into the area — such as in southern Bellevue — can also support residents in Plattsmouth.

“What happens in these communities affects all of us,” Lambert said. “If it’s good for you, then it’s good for me.”

Sarpy County

Kindig joked about the competition that sometimes arises among Sarpy County’s cities.

“Not only did Mayor Black steal my Walmart, but Mayor Evans stole my outlet mall,” Kindig said. “That’s OK. We get it.”

But the La Vista mayor said that, working collaboratively, the cities are able to play in the big leagues.

“We’ve all got great things happening in our cities, but together, we’ve really become a force,” Kindig said. “We all want to win projects for our own city, but regionally, we want to make sure that they stay right here.”

Black pointed to Bellevue’s advantage as a crossroads with Highway 75, Highway 34 and its connection to Interstate 29. Gretna has Highway 6 and Interstate 80.

Papillion benefits from both, particularly when people are pulled off those thoroughfares. Platteview Road connects I-80 and I-29, further cementing the importance of transportation in Sarpy County’s future.

“We have a huge interest in Bellevue being successful and in Gretna, Springfield and La Vista being successful, because we get the bleed-over from all of that,” Black said. “Every one of us wants to win, and we’re going to fight to win (for) our own city, but if we’re going to lose, we want to lose to our neighbor.”

A couple decades ago, Sarpy County was viewed as a dysfunctional county. Black said that Kindig deserves much of the credit through the United Cities of Sarpy County.

Looking ahead, the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency is working to bring sewer services to the southern portion of the county, which sits below a natural ridgeline.

That will open 60% of the undevelopable land in the county.

“Think about how Sarpy County and the cities have grown, and think about how we’re going to be opening 60% more of that ground,” Kindig said.