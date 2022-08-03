MCC approves continuation of La Vista Dog Park

Metropolitan Community College has agreed to continue allowing a dog park in La Vista.

The La Vista Dog Park opened last August on a temporary basis after the city reached an agreement with the college, which jointly owns the land at 9110 Giles Road that houses its Sarpy Center and the La Vista Public Library.

The MCC Board of Governors approved a new lease and interlocal agreement with the City of La Vista on July 26. The La Vista City Council considered the documents Tuesday after the Times’ press deadline.The new agreement extends approval for the park through May 31, 2025, subject to renewal, extension or revocation upon written notice to the other party. The city agrees that, if requested by MCC, it would restore the site to its condition prior to the dog park.

The City of La Vista will lease the portion of the shared property with MCC that includes the dog park, and it will maintain at least 4 feet of chain link fencing on the property.

Residents have enjoyed the dog park, which is adjacent to playground equipment, gazebo area and basketball court at Southwind Park. Parking is shared with the library, park and MCC’s Sarpy Center.

Neil Runyon, a nearby resident who frequents the dog park, said during a city-sponsored Yappy Hour event in June that park users — well, at least their human owners — have been respectful of the park and the surrounding neighborhood.

“The city really has done a nice job of keeping this up,” Runyon said. “People are doing a great job of cleaning up after their dogs and keeping good care of it.”