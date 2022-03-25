McLaughlin named Platteview HS Principal

SPRINGFIELD – On Wednesday, March 23, Springfield Platteview Community Schools announced it had hired Michael McLaughlin as the next principal of Platteview High School.

McLaughlin has 23 years’ experience as a classroom teacher and administrator, and is currently an assistant principal and activities director at PHS.

“My wife and I feel elated about this new opportunity to serve Platteview High School and the Trojan nation as the next lead principal,” McLaughlin said in a press release. “We have always understood and appreciated how special it is here. I feel privileged to be able to continue being a part of all the great things happening here.”

During his four-year tenure as assistant principal, McLaughlin said he is most proud of the work they have done to create an early framework to track students toward graduation with the utilization and growth of the Trojan Academic Center.

He has also worked hard on relationship building and inclusion. As the incoming principal, he said he plans to continue leveraging those relationships into action.

“We are proud to announce Mr. McLaughlin as the next Principal of Platteview High School,” Springfield Platteview Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Ryan Saunders said. “He has been an important contributor to our success here already, and we are confident that he will continue to do so.”

McLaughlin will replace Ron Alexander this June. Alexander has been the principal at PHS for the last six years.

“I am extremely thankful to Dr. Saunders, the PHS staff, our Board of Education, our students, and our community for the support and trust that have been extended to me over the past six years,” Alexander said.

“As my season comes to a close here, it will be time for the next leaders of PHS to continue our journey of making PHS exceptional. I will cherish my time in Springfield and at Platteview always.”

“Mr. Alexander has been an exceptional principal. We thank him for sharing his talents with our school and know that he will always be part of Trojan Nation,” Saunders said.

