Meta awards grant, technology to Springfield Community Foundation

SPRINGFIELD — On Monday, Nov. 29, the Springfield Community Foundation, an affiliated fund of Midlands Community Foundation, announced a $10,000 grant awarded by Meta for the betterment of the Springfield community.

Meta’s lead donation will help to jumpstart fundraising for the SCF during the MCF Matching Charitable Program, which ends Jan. 5, 2022. Meta was formerly known as the Facebook company.

In addition to their financial contribution, Meta provided 29 refurbished laptops to SCF for community use. They will be stored and utilized at the Springfield Memorial Library for residents to use on-location or check out at their convenience.

“We are very appreciative of Meta’s substantial donation to our foundation and the investments the organization has already made in our community,” Springfield Community Foundation Board President Keith Hentzen said. “The upcoming MCF Matching Charitable Program offers the SCF a tremendous financial opportunity, and we are hoping this initial donation from Meta will encourage other very generous donors in our area to support the SCF. I know there are many businesses and individuals who would be more than willing to assist in supporting us in this effort.”

Matt Sexton, community development regional manager for Meta, said the company is proud to partner with SCF as the initial corporate supporter of the foundation.

“Nebraska is our home and we believe in Springfield and the vision of the SCF,” he said. “Any donation is an investment in this growing Springfield community, and we are committed to supporting its vitality for the long term.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.