Metro continues to offer free bus rides to K-12 students

Students in kindergarten through high school can continue to ride Metro buses for free.

The program is open to students throughout the metropolitan area. High school students must show school-issued IDs when boarding. Elementary and middle school students can tell the operators they are students. The program applies to all Metro or ORBT routes.

Metro’s K-12 Rides Free program first began in May 2021 with the help of a grant from a local foundation. It's now operating through a partnership with the Omaha Public Schools.

The transit authority offers two routes through Sarpy County: Route 93, the South 84th Street Express, and Route 95, the Bellevue Express.

During 2022, those routes had 247 student riders, according to Metro. Of those, 161 were recorded during the fall semester (based on data from Aug. 1 through Nov. 30).

"It’s possible not many families in Sarpy realize Metro has routes they can utilize, or that they’re free for students," said spokesperson Nicole Ebat.

Ebat said she's worked with families heading to Bryan High School in Bellevue in recent months, and that interested families can find a trip planner at myride.ometro.com.

Across the metro area, Metro provided 128,058 student rides from Aug. 1 through Nov. 30, representing about 11% of total ridership and about a 150% jump in the K-12 Rides Free program since last year.

"We’ve seen a burst of growth this year in students taking advantage of the program," Ebat said. "It’s pretty clear the emerging generations are interested in what public transit can provide."