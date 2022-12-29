Midlands Community Foundation accepting grant requests

Midlands Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations. Grants are limited to organizations that provide services in the foundation’s geographic area of Sarpy and Cass counties.

All grant applications and supporting materials should be submitted online. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Visit midlandscommunity.org for specific guidelines and for a link to the online application. For more information, call 402-991-8027.

The foundation places an emphasis on prevention and education and has a strong commitment toward programs benefiting arts and culture, community and economic development, education, health and human services. It does not provide grants for direct aid to individuals or families, religious programs, political organizations or projects, and dinners, tickets or conferences.

The mission of MCF is to be a catalyst for lasting impact in Sarpy and Cass counties and to give opportunities to groups and individuals so that they can pursue their charitable goals.