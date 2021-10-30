Modified mask policy not enough for contentious crowd

Even an easing in mask requirements wasn’t enough for about 40 area residents, including one man who shouted at the board “Not Enough!” several times. Board President Brian Lodes had to warn the generally dismissive audience more than once he would clear the room should the childish behavior continue.

There was an overall feeling of exhaustion from board in their comments.

“I do not think that everybody has the right to shove their opinion down somebody else’s throat, and demand that we change our thinking,” Board member Dr. Fred Tafoya said. “We are all entitled to freedom of choice, and we need to be able to make up our own mind.

“The United States has changed in the last few years. They’ve made everything politics, and politics is ruining everything. Why can’t we just get along and behave, listen to reason, and do the best thing? We are charged here with the welfare of our students, our staff."

“It affects everybody in the community. We do not have the luxury of being subjective in our thinking. We have to look at the facts. We have to be objective. We look at the facts, we make a decision, and we have to live with it,” Tafoya continued.