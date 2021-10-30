Modified mask policy not enough for contentious crowd

PAPILLION -- On Monday, Oct. 25, the Papillion La Vista Community School Board of Education modified their mask policy from “required” to “recommended” for district high schools.
In a five-to-one vote to approve the update, mask use for students and staff in PLCS’ two high schools and all events in those schools became optional on Wednesday, Oct. 27. This is the first step in a tentative timeline to remove required mask use from all grade levels.
The change comes as COVID-19 positive cases continue to decline in area classrooms, according to PLCS Communications Director Annette Eyeman. Additionally, with an estimated 74.6% percent of 14- to 18-year-olds in Sarpy County vaccinated, conditions are favorable to begin the process in the high schools.
PLCS will monitor COVID-19 cases for next two weeks, and if the data is favorable, return to the board at their next meeting on Nov. 8 with another update to lift the mask mandate on the district’s five middle schools on Nov. 10.
After another period of monitoring, the board would be faced with a final action on Dec. 13 to lift required mask use for all 21 PLCS schools beginning Jan. 5, 2022. PLCS will be working with the Sarpy Cass Health Department to determine the best course of action.
“I don’t pretend this is the perfect plan. I don’t pretend this is the plan we are going to be living with forever, but it is the best that we have today. And that is all that we can offer you,” said PLCS Superintendent Andrew Rikli.
Even an easing in mask requirements wasn’t enough for about 40 area residents, including one man who shouted at the board “Not Enough!” several times. Board President Brian Lodes had to warn the generally dismissive audience more than once he would clear the room should the childish behavior continue.
There was an overall feeling of exhaustion from board in their comments.
“I do not think that everybody has the right to shove their opinion down somebody else’s throat, and demand that we change our thinking,” Board member Dr. Fred Tafoya said. “We are all entitled to freedom of choice, and we need to be able to make up our own mind.
“The United States has changed in the last few years. They’ve made everything politics, and politics is ruining everything. Why can’t we just get along and behave, listen to reason, and do the best thing? We are charged here with the welfare of our students, our staff."
“It affects everybody in the community. We do not have the luxury of being subjective in our thinking. We have to look at the facts. We have to be objective. We look at the facts, we make a decision, and we have to live with it,” Tafoya continued.
While many in the audience did its best to ignore the board comments by tapping away or scrolling through social media on their mobile devices, Lodes summed up his frustration.
“We’ve been up here since late April talking about masks. And really masks only, instead of focusing on the important thing, which is education,” he said.
Following the vote, and the exodus of most of the audience, the board worked through several reports concerning building projects at Rumsey Station Elementary, Liberty Middle School and Papillion La Vista High School. An additional presentation concerned a proposal for an enrollment study to provide analysis for future staffing, budgeting and construction projects.
In other board of education news:
• The board approved revisions for the 2021-2022 school calendar to include changing Nov. 5 from an Elementary Planning Day to an All Staff Planning Day (no students), and added Nov. 29 as an All Staff Planning Day (no students.)
• Rikli announced that the Papillion La Vista South High School Titan Band won the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association 2021 Grand Championship on Oct. 23. The band earned the second highest score in the competition’s history. In addition to the overall title, the Titan Band was also presented with the Class AA Championship, and awards in Best Visual and Best General Effect for their program “All Aboard.”
• PLHS Assistant Principal Jeff Govier has defended his doctoral dissertation.
• The Papillion La Vista School Foundation’s Gala on Oct. 23 raised over $120,000. The proceeds will help district families, students, and staff in need.
• Rikli announced the impending retirement of the PLHS Principal Jerry Kalina at the end of June 2022. The administration is in the process of hiring a replacement principal with the hopes of an announcement before winter break. Rikli thanked Kalina for his outstanding career as the Monarch Principal.
The PLCS Board of Education will next meet on Monday, Nov.8 at 6 p.m. at the PLCS Central Office, 420 So. Washington Street.