Monarch football dominates Bellevue East in one-sided game

The Papillion La Vista Monarchs marched onto Bellevue East's football field Oct. 14 and walked away with a decisive 54-7 victory.

The Monarch move to 4-4 on the year.

Papio ran a total of 45 plays and had 18 first downs.

The Monarchs put the points on in a hurry and were up by 20 going into the second quarter. The second quarter went even better than the first as Papio tacked on another 27 points to lead by 47 at halftime.

Papio would score once again in the third before Bellevue East finally responded with a touchdown of their own off a Gavin Zurcher rushing touchdown.

Monarch quarterback Nick Chanez threw for 68 yards on eight completions and three touchdown passes.

Monarch running back Caleb Walker dominated the entire game with 11 carries for 139 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Papio will next take on Gretna at home on Foundation Field for the final home and regular season game on Oct. 22.

