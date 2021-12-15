More details released in car vs. pedestrian death near Springfield

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office has released additional information about the death of a man that was run over by a pickup truck.

Gage Nech, 19, died from injuries suffered on Sunday, Dec. 12.

At 12:46 a.m. that morning, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, along with Springfield Fire and Rescue, responded to the incident near 132nd Street and Main Street near Springfield, according to the sheriff’s office.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 19-year-old Gage Nech drove his Ford truck from downtown Springfield to the location of the incident and stopped his vehicle in the roadway. Briar Campbell and Garrett Plambeck, both 18, were passengers in the vehicle.

Nech and Campbell exited the vehicle and began to wrestle each other in the roadway. Unbeknownst to Plambeck, Nech and Campbell were on the ground toward the front passenger side of Nech’s truck. At some point, Plambeck put the truck in drive and in the process, the right front tire rolled over Nech.

Upon arrival, responding deputies located Nech laying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. Springfield Fire & Rescue, Papillion Fire & Rescue and Air Methods Life Net medical helicopter also responded and provided medical treatment to Nech. However, he died at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said alcohol was involved in the incident. The agency is still investigating the case and working to determine the source of the alcohol.

