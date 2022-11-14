Mother-daughter artist duo featured at Papillion Public Library

Erin Spencer has been an artist her entire life, since her supportive mother Marlena Laney pushed her to be creative.

Laney would work with Spencer on various craft projects, like making thumbprint animals. Spencer, Laney said, was gifted.

“She excelled,” Laney said. “She’s always been expressing herself through art.”

Spencer became the president of the Papillion La Vista South High School’s art club.

Throughout Spencer’s upbringing, Laney signed her up for classes at the Joslyn Art Museum. Spencer later worked there throughout college, during which she studied art with a focus on watercolor painting.

With Spencer now grown, having a 2-year-old child of her own, the two still make time for working on their art together. They both said they always look forward to their art days, a bonding experience.

Since graduating college in 2019, and now in a post-Covid world, she said the art community hasn’t been the same. They held many get-togethers during Covid shutdowns, Spencer said. It’s been nice to have someone to be creative with, she said.

“It's a huge blessing in my life,” Spencer said. “To have a family member be right around the corner that is able to do art and talk about art and really enjoys it passionately the same way I do is awesome.”

The pair also enjoys going on outings to art stores and museums together.

Inspired by the '80ss fantasy movies she watched as a child and nature, Spencer focuses on painting surreal fantasy images and animal portraits, as well as murals. She’s also influenced by folklore and her Catholic faith.

Laney is also motivated by Catholicism and nature. She likes making nature-themed pieces to share the outside world with those stuck in an office. Laney works with mixed cold wax and oil paint, as well as alcohol ink.

Also a lifelong artist, Laney had an “aha moment” at just 8-years-old during macrame class. She realized she loved creating and never wanted to stop. She took many classes and experimented with different materials.

“Arts are wonderful,” Laney said. “They tap into a different part of the brain.”

Laney teaches a college course and works as a school counselor, where she teaches teens to process their emotions through art — journaling, painting, drawing and the performing arts.

Sometimes she’ll ask students to use their nondominant hands. She said this accesses the other side of the brain, where emotions may be planted.

Creativity runs in their family. Laney’s husband Derek is a musician, just like Erin’s husband Nicholas. Laney’s other daughter Audrey is a graphic artist and drawer.

Her son Aaric, a Papillion La Vista South High School senior, is already into welding and silversmithing at 17. Though he was adopted, Laney said he still takes after the family’s artsy tradition.

Spencer said she frequently takes her daughter Eleanor to the art store to pick out new projects to work on.

“It’s really cool to have something like that, that I can pass down and share,” Spencer said.

The mother-daughter duo are being featured at Papillion’s Sump Memorial Library until Nov. 30. They’ve spent the last year prepping for the show.

After agreeing to show at the library, Spencer realized she didn’t have enough pieces. Much of her finished work was already on display at different galleries. So, Spencer completed one painting a month for a year, while working through Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.

“It’s been a lot of late nights, a lot of early mornings,” Spencer said.

Featured at the library include Spencer’s portrait of her grandfather Don Blair, who died in October 2021. Painting him helped her grieve, she said.

“It was a really therapeutic piece to finish,” Spencer said.

She hopes some community members who knew Blair, like the Papillion Singing Seniors members, can find solace in this work.

Another painting she’s proud of is called “Familiar Stranger” or “Missing the Joslyn.” At 24-by-36, this canvas is the biggest piece she’s ever done. It shows an elk surrounded by Scottish thistles, George Joslyn’s favorite plant. She used lots of gold leaf, which she said was difficult.

Laney has a landscape featured, as well as a glass fusion piece of mountains and a sun. It was inspired by her family trip to Colorado.

Those interested in viewing their work can do so at the library, located at 222 N Jefferson St. in Papillion, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.