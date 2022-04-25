Mystery tenant in Papillion development pique council curiosity

PAPILLION -- A moment of intrigue set the Papillion City Council aflutter during their bi-weekly meeting on Tuesday, April 19.

Steel Ridge South is an area located south of Highway 370, between I-80 and 156th Street. Owned by the Dowd Grain Company of Omaha, it is a continuation of the Steel Ridge development on the north side of 370. Records from the Papillion Planning Commission say the project is slated to be an industrial warehousing and distribution space.

Following a public hearing on a change of zone from agriculture to limited industrial, the council approved a preliminary plat for Steel Ridge South.

Jay Noddle, president of Noddle Companies, represented the project. Noddle Companies is one of the region’s largest real estate developers.

“It is very likely that this will result in several hundred new jobs for Papillion, relocated from the region, not just immediately across the street. An investment that will reach somewhere between $120 and $150 million dollars,” Noddle said.

Councilmember Bob Stubbe pressed Noddle.

“So, you came all the way down to Papillion for this great addition to the area,” Stubbe said. “When I went through the minutes of the Planning Commission, I noticed in there that a planning commission member tried to get out of you with regard to what businesses were coming to this area. So, is the non-disclosure agreement still in effect?”

“You won’t be disappointed,” Noddle said with a laugh.

In other construction business, the council heard from third grader Aaron Hejl, who said he attended Papillion’s Easter Egg Hunt at Halleck Park on Saturday, April 9. Hejl said he particularly enjoyed the parks department’s portable Ga-Ga Ball pit. Ga-Ga Ball is a modified form of the playground favorite Dodgeball.

“I wanted to ask you if you could build a Ga-Ga Ball pit at Halleck Park closest to the playground. I enjoyed playing in the Ga-Ga Ball pit, and I think other kids would enjoy it, too. It’s a great way to make friends,” Hejl said.

In addition to having his voice heard by the council, Mayor David Black gave Hejl a primer on the joys and intricacies of the updated Papillion Parks Plan and city budgeting. The request is under consideration.

Additional news from the council meeting included a report from City Administrator Amber Powers that Meta (aka Facebook) has awarded a $10,000 grant to the Papillion Public Library for an interactive floor system at the Sump Library’s Youth Service area. The system uses a projector and motion sensors mounted on the ceiling to generate images and games on the ground that respond to children’s movements and gestures.

Black announced Papillion now has a chapter of the First Responders Foundation, a nonprofit that provides social services and special project funding. The mayor said in its first two months, the chapter has received two large donations, with one specified for a new K-9 officer.

The mayor also said the Tri-City Pantry is looking for land and donations for a larger facility to meet the county’s growing needs.

The council issued a proclamation of gratitude to former Chief Building Official Shawn Hovseth for his years of service. He recently accepted a position with HDR. Black said Hovseth was instrumental in the growth of Papillion.

“Especially, you look at Highway 50 and 370, with the Googles and the Facebooks. Those are some of the largest facilities in the nation, some of the most complex systems that exist. So, Sean, thanks for everything you’ve done,” Black said.

In action, the council:

-- Approved a subdivision amendment, sewer connection and final plat for Sophie’s Place, LLC, for the third phase of the Prairie Queen subdivision. The apartment complex is located near the Prairie Queen Recreation Area at South 132nd Street and Lincoln Road.

-- Approved an amendment to a special use permit for a retirement residential area northwest of South 72nd Street and Cornhusker Road. The applicant is Point Development Company/Avamere. The retirement community is changing their plans, adding more independent living units and decreasing the number of assisted living units due to demand.

-- Approved an amendment to the Settlers Creek Mixed Use Development Agreement for a dog exercise and kennel area.

The Papillion City Council will next meet on Tuesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at 1046 W Lincoln St.

