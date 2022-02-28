Nebraska Library Commission awards grants for youth library service

LINCOLN -- The Nebraska Library Commission recently awarded $115,466 in grants for excellence in youth service, including grants to the Papillion Public Library and the Springfield Memorial Library.

The grants, awarded to 78 Nebraska libraries, will go towards area needs for educational programs, furniture for children’s and teen spaces, book kits and materials like Lego, STEAM and other activities to encourage creativity in young people.

The Papillion Public Library received a $1,500 grant for music and movement class, while the Springfield Memorial Library was awarded $2,000 to update its early childhood area.

Youth Grants for Excellence are made available by the Nebraska Library Commission with funding provided from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the federal stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, as administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The Nebraska Library Commission has received a one-time award of $2,422,166. A portion of this funding was allocated for the Youth Grants for Excellence.