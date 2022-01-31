Nebraska Red Dawgs provide inclusive athletic environment

For some, basketball is just a game.

For the Nebraska Red Dawgs, the sport provides a community.

The Nebraska Red Dawgs wheelchair basketball team played members of the Americas Guardians Motorcycle Club in an exhibition game at Papillion La Vista South High School on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The Nebraska Red Dawgs are a coed Nebraska Adaptive Sports youth team with prep and varsity teams participating in the youth division of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association.

Its regional membership includes players from the Omaha-Council Bluffs and Lincoln metro areas and from as far away as Hastings, Nebraska, and Sioux Center, Iowa.

Head Coach Patrick Christiansen explained that individual communities are usually unable to bring together a sufficient number of players to create a wheelchair basketball team.

To compete with other teams, Red Dawgs players must travel to tournaments throughout the playing season, which runs from August to April.

The Americas Guardians Motorcycle Club (agnation.org), established in 2007, is a law enforcement/public safety motorcycle club comprising of law enforcement personnel, firefighters, medical personnel and military veterans.

Dancers from Dancing Beyond Limits, an adaptive dance nonprofit, performed at halftime to entertain the crowd.

Admissions costs from the event help support the Nebraska Red Dawgs.

Christiansen said the team receives some funding from Nebraska Adaptive Sports, its nonprofit parent organization, and players’ families also absorb some of the expenses.

The team must raise additional funds to make team travel possible, to support equipment costs and maintenance for its sports wheelchairs, which have rigid frames and angled wheels for greater stability.

Christiansen said the Red Dawgs are always looking for new players to join.

School-age boys and girls with permanent lower-body impairment are eligible to play wheelchair basketball.

The certification process does not require players to demonstrate dependence on the use of a wheelchair or other mobility support equipment in their daily lives.

Youth wheelchair basketball is played on a regulation court using NCAA men’s basketball rules with some exceptions.

Prep teams (youth up to age 13) use a basket lowered by 18 inches and a ball one inch smaller in diameter. Varsity teams (teenage youth) play with a standard ball and hoop height.

The Nebraska Red Dawgs team includes three students in Papillion La Vista Community Schools: Keelan Irving-Gass (Papillion-La Vista South High School), Quinn Hoover (Papillion Middle School) and Caiden Hansen (Prairie Queen Elementary School), and Kaiden McCormick from Bellevue. Caleb Miller, St. Mary's Catholic School in Bellevue, played for the Americas Guardians Motorcycle Club.

The Nebraska Red Dawgs team also includes two players from Gretna: Hayden Turner and Kamden Borts.

Red Dawgs players wore T-shirts on Jan. 29 with original artwork by Papillion graphic designer Dan Wondra.

The Nebraska Red Dawgs are hosting a tournament this weekend, Feb. 5 and Feb. 6, at Liberty Middle School in Papillion.

The team's annual hosted tournament usually takes place at UNO, but COVID-related restrictions there are limiting gatherings and the team had to find an alternative location.

This regional wheelchair basketball tournament is drawing prep- and varsity-level youth teams from as far away as Texas and Minnesota.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.