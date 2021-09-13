New art show at Papillion Library

Two Elkhorn artists share the walls of Papillion’s Sump Memorial Library Gallery this September, featuring an exhibition of landscape paintings.

This is the first show for Gary Anderson. He began painting in 2015, and his works are inspired by his travels, from countryside and rivers to the Rockies and the North Woods.

The Omaha native was the sports information director at the University of Nebraska at Omaha for 29 years. He was inducted into the College Sports Information Directors of America Hall of Fame in 2005.

Anderson has also worked as a writer, photographer and graphic designer. He is the author of “Those Who Were the Knight — History of Professional Hockey in Omaha” and “Building a Dream — the Story of Werner Park.”

He also co-founded the Omaha Hockey Hall of Fame and the Elkhorn Historical Society.

Jane Kathol is a well-known artist from Elkhorn’s Main Street Studios and Gallery. Her landscapes encompass the beauty of Nebraska, with its tightly rolling hills, groves of trees, and twists and turns of creeks.