New Book Club focuses on pioneers

PAPILLION — The Papillion Public Library, in partnership with the Sarpy County Museum and the Papillion Area Historical Society, has created the Pioneer Paperbacks Club for readers interested in the local history of the prairie.

Shelby Janke, technical services librarian, said she was inspired to create a new club by the Sautter Farmhouse and Portal Schoolhouse that stand near the library.

“I attended a citizenship ceremony at the schoolhouse in the fall, where I observed how active the Papillion Area Historical Society is in the community,” Janke said.

“Because so many community members are interested in local history and Nebraska pride, I thought a book club would be a fun way to gather and discuss our life on the prairie.”

The first book is 2016’s “The Bones of Paradise” by Jonis Agee. It is a generational family saga set in the Nebraska Sandhills just years after the Wounded Knee Massacre. At the novel’s center are two women: Dulcina, a bitter widow yearning to mend her broken and dysfunctional family, and Rose, a Lakota woman grieving and avenging the slaughter of her people.

“The Bones of Paradise” is the 2022 One Book One Nebraska selection.

Agee is the author of 13 books, three of which have appeared on the New York Times Notable Books list. Born in Omaha, Agee is a professor of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she teaches creative writing and 20th-century fiction.

The book club titles for each month can be picked up at the Sump Memorial Library circulation desk for library members to check out. The first book discussion will be Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. at the library. The author will join the book discussion via Zoom to share her inspiration, writing process, and to answer readers’ questions.

The Pioneer Paperbacks Club discussion calendar for the spring includes:

Feb. 22 — “A Lantern in Her Hand” by Bess Streeter Aldrich.

March 29 — “The Children’s Blizzard” by David Laskin.

April 26 — “I Am a Man” by Joe Starita.

May 31 — “O Pioneers!” by Willa Cather.

The library also hosts two other book clubs each month: From Page to Screen meets on the last Monday of each month at 1 p.m. to discuss movie tie-ins to books. Death and Donuts meets on the last Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. to discuss a true crime title.

The Sump Memorial Library is located at 222 N Jefferson St.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.