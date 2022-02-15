New exhibit at Sump features PLHS artists

PAPILLION — The works of student artists from Papillion La Vista High School are featured from now through March 31 at the Papillion Library Gallery at the Sump Memorial Library.

The show is part of an initiative by the Papillion Arts Council to expand and promote local area talent, according to council member and gallery curator Albert Rhea.

“By the end of the year, we will be using only Papillion area artists at the library, City Hall and Papillion Landing galleries,” Rhea said. “The visual arts have grown rapidly in Papillion and we feel we have a lot of talented artists in the Papillion area.”

The exhibition features more than 50 pieces selected by the school staff from student submissions from all classes, representing different mediums used in the art curriculum. PLHS art department chair Shawn Blevins said more than 800 students are enrolled in an arts class during the school year.

“The students have amazing talent, you can see that by looking at the group of work that is at the show,” Blevins said. “They enjoy being in our class, for the most part, and work hard to learn the techniques required to produce that level.

“When the kids work through our program to the upper level classes, they are able to put more of their own ‘touch’ on things and creativity becomes more and more important as they try to identify who they are as an artist.”

In launching this new initiative, Rhea said art from the Papillion La Vista high schools would be displayed annually from here on. Coming next to the Sump, the Papillion La Vista South High School student art show will run from April through May.

The PLHS student art exhibit at the Papillion Library Gallery runs through March 31. The library is located at 222 N Jefferson St. It is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

